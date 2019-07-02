More Cast Members Added To Disney’s Live-Action The Little Mermaid!

Now that Disney’s Live-Action Lion King is Ready to hit Theatres, its time to start talking about another live-action; The Little Mermaid!

Word is that Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in talks to be a part of the next Disney movie.

Awkwafina (Crazy rich Asians) is being tapped to voice the Seagull Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay is said to be in negotiations to play Flounder- the clown fish friend of Arial! Director Rob Marshall is also going after Melissa McCarty to play Ursula!

The original animated Little Mermaid debuted in 1989, and the new live action production will begin sometime next year according to reports!