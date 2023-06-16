MORE THINGS PEOPLE “SILENTLY JUDGE” OTHERS FOR, LIKE “VAGUE POSTING” ON SOCIAL MEDIA

There’s another list going around of things that people “secretly judge” others for doing. Here are some of the best ones:

1. “Vague-posting” on social media. That’s where you post something like a hospital wristband, but don’t explain it, and just say something like, “Well, that was crazy!” Then, everyone comments asking what happened.

2. Giving a sentimental gift to someone and then recording their emotional response. Even if you have permission to post it, it makes it feel less genuine and more exploitative.

3. Not washing your hands in a public restroom, especially at work.

4. Using corporate jargon in a casual setting.

5. People who cry in front of the camera, and post it on social media.

6. People who cut in line.

7. Not cleaning up after your dog.