Movies Are Starting To Resume!

The ‘Avatar’ sequel got the green light to resume filming in New Zealand!

Good news as it will bring back jobs and pump millions of dollars into the economy in New Zealand, which has been basically virus-free for weeks.

Universal also announced its plans to restart production on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ next month!

Universal said it plans to get the movie underway at Pinewood Studios in England on July 6 under stringent protocols for the cast and crew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Jurassic World and Avatar are the first two major movies that announced their restarts after months of lockdown due to the pandemic.

Netflix has said it has resumed production in Iceland and South Korea on some of its movies and TV shows.