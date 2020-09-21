MUST WATCH: BTS… but Tiny Desk.

Now that we’ve started playing BTS, I can finally talk about some of their amazing hi jinks.

Most folks just know that they’re a south Korean boy-band, but are doubtful of their abilities.

Look, let’s be real: it’s 2020 and auto-tune is like 90% of the Billboard charts.

NPR’s Tiny Desk series reached out to the group, and they performed in a local record shop the boys all love.

I’m telling you, I was sold:

Did watching this improve your thoughts about the group? It did for me!