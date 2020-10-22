Listen Live

MUST WATCH: Dolly Parton Tears Up Steven Colbert With Song!

Oh Dolly, we will always love you.

By Host Blogs, Josh, Kool Celebrities, Kool Viral, Videos

Dolly Parton is a worldwide treasure, and this video is more proof of it!

The iconic country singer had a quick interview with Steven Colbert on the Late show, and a clip of this went VIRAL!

It all blew up because Dolly made Colbert cry, just by singing a song she learned from her mom:

I think what Colbert said hit home “we’re all just really stressed right now”.

We are, but stories like this with icons like Dolly? Gotta love it.

