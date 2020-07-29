Netflix Adds Classic 90’s TV Comedies To Their Catalog!

As part of the streaming services push of its Strong Black Lead strand, seven titles have been added.

In addition to “Sister, Sister,” “Moesha” and “Girlfriends,” it has bought the rights to “The Game,” “One on One” and “Half & Half.”

Here’s when the new library titles arrive.

August 1st- “Moesha”

August 15th- the first three seasons of “The Game”

September 1st- “Sister, Sister

September 11th- “Girlfriends” (which marks the 20th anniversary of its premiere)

October 1st- “The Parkers

October 15th-“One on One” and “Half & Half”

Netflix launched its Strong Black Lead strand in February 2018 and has picked up Black films including “Love & Basketball,” “B*A*P*S” and “Love Jones.”