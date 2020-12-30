Netflix Has A New Cooking Show About Leftovers!

Netflix will debut a new series titled the “Best Leftovers Ever!,” according to a press release. The show will begin streaming today and will offer a $10,000 price.

Just like the show’s name suggests, contestants are being challenged with turning leftover dishes into a delectable new meal.

The show is meant to inspire home chefs, especially since dine-in options at restaurants have been limited in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix’s new game show has multiple rounds that test its participating cook’s skills. The second round is called “Takeout Takedown” and requires contestants to make a new meal out of restaurant leftovers in 60 minutes.