Brace yourself, Netflix users! A price hike is likely on the way.

Yahoo finance is reporting that multiple sources say they plan to up the package prices by $1-$2 each, depending on what your package is.

Netflix hasn’t raised prices since January 2019, but they project $500 million to $1 billion in extra sales in 2021 should they make us pay more.

So don’t be shocked if that announcement comes down in the next couple of months.