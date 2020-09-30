‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ REBOOT STARTS STREAMING IN NOVEMBER

NBC is resurrecting the Saturday morning comedy for its ‘Peacock’ streaming service with a bunch of the original stars returning.

In the new show, Zack Morris is all grown up now, and the governor of California! Elizabeth Berkley will reprise the role of Jessie Spano, and Mario Lopez will play A.C Slater – who’s now a gym teacher at ‘Bayside.’

Episodes start streaming on November 25th.