Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Drops Trailer For ‘Volume 2,’ Teasing Six New Episodes
Something new to watch!
Fans got the first six episodes of the show’s revival in July and now volume 2, as they’re calling it is coming soon.
The just-released trailer for the second half of the season offers glimpses of the new installments. “Suspicious deaths, missing children, encounters with spirits and other true-life tales unfold in a new collection of unsolved mysteries,” Netflix declares.
The new Unsolved Mysteries episodes premiere on Netflix Monday, October 19.