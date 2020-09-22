NEW POLL FINDS 40% OF PEOPLE WOULD RATHER GIVE UP THEIR DOG FOR A MONTH THAN THEIR PHONE!

A new poll of 1,000 people was conducted by Simple Texting, which is an online marketing platform, to see what people would sacrifice in order to stay connected!

According to SimpleTexting’s survey, 40% of survey participants said they would rather be separated from their dog for a month over their smartphone.

44% of people would give up seeing their significant other for a month to keep their smartphone in hand.

72% said they’d sacrifice alcohol over their smartphone for a month and 62% would give up coffee for a month just to keep those texts going.

6 out of 10 men would give up sex for a month than be separated from their smartphone.