New Project See Major Artists Perform Holiday Classics For A Great Cause

Amazon Music is celebrating the holiday season with brand-new holiday content for listeners. The new playlist includes exclusive music from chart-topping artists, according to the press release.

Artists including Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Katy Perry, and Carrie Underwood have teamed up with Amazon, on the “Delivering Smiles” holiday campaign to give back to charitable organizations and the communities they serve this season.

Justin has recorded ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ and says it “has always been one of my favorite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans” The three charities that will benefit are — LIFT, Inner-City Arts and Alexandria House. “I hope my fans join me in reaching out to the communities and organizations they care about, to help spread joy to those who need it most,” Justin adds.