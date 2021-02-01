Listen Live

New Scanner Will Tell You Whether Your Hands Are Clean Enough!

Game changer!

By Kool Tech

A New York startup is making a product that could be vital in a pandemic world.  This could be the answer to ensure that retail and restaurants can reopen safely!

 

PathSpot is a new tool for restaurants and other businesses to control the cleanliness of their operations.

The company has designed a scanning device, using light fluorescence spectroscopy, that checks an employee’s hands for traces of contaminants that can cause illness. If someone fails the 2-second test, they will need to do some more scrubbing.

 

 

Related posts

New Study Finds We Now Spend $47 A Month On Streaming Services

The Most Popular Emojis Of 2020

KOOL TECH: AN ICE CREAM KEURIG? SIGN ME UP!