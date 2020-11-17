Listen Live

New Survey Says That Vegans Have Twice As Much Sex As Meat-Eaters

And…More Adventurous In The Bedroom!

By Kool Relationships

Dating website IllicitEncounters.com found over half of the vegans asked claimed they have sex four times a week, while meat-eaters say they do it twice-ish. 

 

The survey also found that vegans were two-thirds more likely to experiment in the bedroom, compared to meat-eaters who seem to be less adventurous between the sheets.

 

Vegans appear to also be more satisfied (84%) versus meat-eaters who admit they are satisfied sometimes (59%.)

 

Vegans also are more likely to describe themselves as “givers” at 58% compared to meat-eaters at just 35%.

 

More

