New Survey Says That Vegans Have Twice As Much Sex As Meat-Eaters

Dating website IllicitEncounters.com found over half of the vegans asked claimed they have sex four times a week, while meat-eaters say they do it twice-ish.

The survey also found that vegans were two-thirds more likely to experiment in the bedroom, compared to meat-eaters who seem to be less adventurous between the sheets.

Vegans appear to also be more satisfied (84%) versus meat-eaters who admit they are satisfied sometimes (59%.)

Vegans also are more likely to describe themselves as “givers” at 58% compared to meat-eaters at just 35%.

