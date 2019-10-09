Nick Jonas Will Join The Voice As A Coach

He will replace Gwen Stefani for Season 18 of The Voice, which is scheduled to premiere in late February or early March of 2020.

Jonas will tape the early episodes in January during a break from the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour, which wraps up Feb. 22.

The show’s only original coach, country singer Blake Shelton, will return. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will be back for their fifth and third seasons respectively.

Last year, Joe Jonas was a coach on Season 7 of The Voice Australia.