Nike is launching a brand new pair of A Nightmare On Elm Street/Freddy Krueger-themed shoes!

The new kicks capture the iconic colours in a muted, low-key sort of way. They also appear to look dirty and have red stripes and gray/silver accents inspired by Freddy’s glove.

Oh, and the best part, they also feature light blood splatter! The Nike swoosh is on the insole and is dripping with blood. The shoes will be available in October!

More