No More Borat Movies, Says Sacha Baron Cohen
Two films are enough
The sequel to the original mockumentary from 2006 released in October on Amazon Prime and in a new interview with Variety, Sacha says he can’t foresee another movie for the oddball Kazakh journalist Character.
“I brought Borat out because of (President Donald) Trump,” he said. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose of doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”
Sacha Baron Cohen: “I’ve been a very reluctant celebrity. I’ve spent my entire career trying to shy away from publicity. I also am very wary of the concept of someone being famous pushing their views on other people” https://t.co/dxUtz4KgAP
— Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2021