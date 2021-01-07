No More Borat Movies, Says Sacha Baron Cohen

The sequel to the original mockumentary from 2006 released in October on Amazon Prime and in a new interview with Variety, Sacha says he can’t foresee another movie for the oddball Kazakh journalist Character.

“I brought Borat out because of (President Donald) Trump,” he said. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose of doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”