Listen Live

No More Borat Movies, Says Sacha Baron Cohen

Two films are enough

By Dirt/Divas

The sequel to the original mockumentary from 2006 released in October on Amazon Prime and in a new interview with Variety, Sacha says he can’t foresee another movie for the oddball Kazakh journalist Character.

 

“I brought Borat out because of (President Donald) Trump,” he said. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose of doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”

 

Related posts

Ben Affleck And Michael Keaton On Board For Batman in 2022

Celebrities React To US Capital Violence

The Weeknd Reveals Dramatic Plastic Surgery In New Video “Same Your Tears”