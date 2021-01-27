No More Social Media Posts From Pamela Anderson

Pam says all you need is a good book and nature. The former Baywatch star announced her decision on Tuesday with her last Instagram entry, beneath a photo of herself.

“This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook,” she wrote. “I’ve never been interested in social media and now that I’m settled into the life I’m genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free (sic).

“Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let’s hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time. That’s what THEY want and can use to make money (sic). Control over your brain.”