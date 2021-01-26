WATCH: Justin Timberlake Star in ‘Palmer’

Looks like Justin Timberlake’s movie might be a must watch!

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival doesn’t start until this weekend through a virtual event, but Apple TV+ is already set to deliver JTs movie ‘Palmer’ a bit earlier.

After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer, (Justin Timberlake) returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with 7-year-old Sam (Ryder Allen), an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

You can watch the film exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 29th.