WATCH: Justin Timberlake Star in ‘Palmer’

The Apple TV+ film to be released Friday

Looks like Justin Timberlake’s movie might be a must watch!

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival doesn’t start until this weekend through a virtual event, but Apple TV+ is already set to deliver JTs movie ‘Palmer’ a bit earlier.

After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer, (Justin Timberlake) returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with 7-year-old Sam (Ryder Allen), an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

You can watch the film exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 29th.

 
(Video & Image courtesy of Apple TV/YouTube)

