WATCH: Trailer for Sia’s Movie Starring Kate Hudson

Her directorial debut based on a short story she wrote in 2007

You love her songs, even the ones you maybe didn’t even know she wrote (here’s a list!). Now, you can enjoy a movie, a “cinematic experience”, written and directed by the incredibly talented Sia.

Based on a short story Sia wrote in 2007, Music stars Kate Hudson as Zu, a newly sober drug dealer who becomes the guardian of her autistic half-sister Music (Maddie Ziegler) with guidance from her neighbor (Leslie Odom, Jr.).  The movie was co-written by Dallas Clayton and will be released in February 2021.

Sia is also releasing an album of music she wrote for the film. The album Music – Songs From and Inspired By the Motion Picture, is out February 12th, 2021.

