Fargo Brewing Company in North Dakota has teamed up with the non-profit “4 Luv of Dogs,” to put shelter dogs on its craft beer cans.

The idea is to help some dogs find a forever home. These dogs need specific homes, with one dog volunteer saying “the featured dogs would be best adopted into a home with no other pets.”

They hope potential owners looking for only one dog will see faces they like and come for a visit.

