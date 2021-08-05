Offspring Drummer Booted From The Band After Refusing To Get A Vaccine

Pete Parada is looking for a new gig after being dismissed from the band because he has decided not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pete has been with the band since 2007 and put out a long message on social media explain why he had decided to not get the vaccine.

“Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time,” the rocker wrote. “I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me, so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.”

The rest of the band has yet to comment on Parada’s departure.