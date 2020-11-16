Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Split After 7-Year Engagement

People are reporting that Wilde and Sudeikis have called it quits after more than seven years.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: ‘Their Children Are the Priority’ https://t.co/Z85xAEv0Ad — People (@people) November 14, 2020

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the couple told the publication. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

The former couple share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. The pair first met at an “SNL” afterparty in 2011 and a year later Sudeikis proposed during the 2012 holidays.

The couple was never in a rush to be married.