One Direction May Save 2020?

1D fans lost their minds on Twitter after noticing that all the group’s members are now following former member Zayn Malik. However; Malik is yet to follow back! (Zayn is the one who originally left the band in 2016)

There had already been rumours and talks about a possible reunion in celebration of their 10th anniversary after the group’s website was updated in January. Plus, all the band members also started following the 1D Twitter account.

And if that’s not enough, the group’s page on Apple Music has also been updated with a new photo of the group including Malik.

On Monday, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that the group planned to celebrate their 10th anniversary together with “ideas ranging from reuniting for a TV special to a new single.”

On Thursday, Payne told The Sun that the group had virtually reconnected amid the coronavirus.

One Direction split in 2016 after Malik left the group in 2015. Each member has since put out solo projects.