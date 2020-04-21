Listen Live

One Pair Of Parents Makes Their Son’s Birthday AMAZING!

or.. UNDER THE SEA!

By Josh

Here’s some ideas if you’ve got a little one with a birthday coming up soon!

Becky and her husband Nick Spagnuolo were going to take their son to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium in April.

Living in Michigan, they had to plan in advance and be ready.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 cancelled their plans but they got creative!

Becky and Nick decorated the entire house to look like an aquarium and WOW, did they pull it off.

Take a look at some of the pics (all courtesy of Becky Spagnuolo)!

The Spagnuolo family turned their living room into an aquarium when their birthday trip to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Michigan mom Becky Spagnuolo transformed her living room into an aquarium for her son's birthday after the pandemic required them to stay home.



Adorable, could be a good idea for you coming up!

