Oprah Will Give All Staff The Day Off To Vote
It will be a paid day off!
Oprah is trying to stress the importance of voting, so on election day in the United States, she will be giving her employees the day off.
By making November 3 a company holiday, Winfrey said she hopes to honor “those who fought and continue to fight for our rights.”
“This will give my team the necessary time to put on their masks, get to the polls, cast their ballots, and volunteer,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.
A press release from OWN said the full paid day off for election days will apply to national and presidential elections.