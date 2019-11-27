Oxford Dictionary Has Released Its Word Of The Year For 2019!
Oxford has done with “climate emergency” as their word of the year!
Their definition is, “a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it.”
And ALL of their potential words of the year were related to climate change. The runners up were: Climate crisis, climate action, extinction, and eco-anxiety.
Environment is at the front and centre of everything these days and for good reason. Collins Dictionary announced a few weeks ago that its word was “climate strike.”