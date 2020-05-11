Listen Live

PANDEMONIUM BROKE OUT OVER… Animal Crossing? Thanks Nintendo.

IT'S ALL TOM NOOK'S FAULT. Right? EAT THE RICH.

By Josh

A moment of silence for those who had to sell their turnips for 39 bells.

Yikes.

Fans of Animal Crossing and other Nintendo games faced a MASSIVE panic on Saturday.  Why you may ask?

Well the servers for almost all of their games went down unexpectedly. Folks tried to log into their islands and were met with waiting rooms.

What was the consequences for this?

The game’s global economy collapsed, as folks had to sell their farm goods for MUCH lower than expected.

Generally? People were ticked:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hopefully people got to recoup their losses the next day, but wow, that would have sucked!

