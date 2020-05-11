PANDEMONIUM BROKE OUT OVER… Animal Crossing? Thanks Nintendo.

A moment of silence for those who had to sell their turnips for 39 bells.

Yikes.

Fans of Animal Crossing and other Nintendo games faced a MASSIVE panic on Saturday. Why you may ask?

Well the servers for almost all of their games went down unexpectedly. Folks tried to log into their islands and were met with waiting rooms.

What was the consequences for this?

The game’s global economy collapsed, as folks had to sell their farm goods for MUCH lower than expected.

Generally? People were ticked:

The economy is collapsing and mass hysteria has broken out into the streets because of all the people who still haven’t sold their turnips by the last day in animal crossing https://t.co/84ICRrE5GO — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) May 10, 2020

moodboard after having to sell my turnips for 40 bells bc the servers are down #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/gtZWrGQ2E5 — ashley (@ashhlyons) May 10, 2020

Nintendo's servers go down. All other games: You can't play online for a bit. Animal Crossing: Global economic collapse. — NicoCW (@NicoCVV) May 10, 2020

What to do for a birthday during quarantine?

Me: I know, I'll have friends visit my island in @animalcrossing! @NintendoAmerica Servers: Nah, not today ya won't!

Apparently they're having network issues. DAMNIT! 😭😭 — Tiffany Mishler (@furramily) May 10, 2020

Hopefully people got to recoup their losses the next day, but wow, that would have sucked!