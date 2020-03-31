PEOPLE ARE BUYING MORE SHIRTS RIGHT NOW, BUT NOT MORE PANTS

According to Walmart, in the past few weeks, they’ve seen a big increase in the number of people buying shirts, but not pants.

Dan Bartlett, who’s Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, believes it’s because people need to dress professionally from the waist up for conference calls, but they’re staying comfortable from the waist down.

He also says Walmart is seeing a big increase in sales of cleaning products, entertainment items, even including DVDs, and items for arts and crafts.

He went on to say, “I think we’ve sold over 30 million Popsicle sticks.”

