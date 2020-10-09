Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Skips Theatres And Will Be Released On Disney Plus

The latest animated family film will launch on Disney’s streaming service Christmas Day.

In international markets where Disney Plus isn’t available, “Soul” will be released theatrically on a yet-to-be-determined date.

‘Soul’ was initially slated to be released in June, but was postponed until November 20th amid the pandemic.

Another family movie, “The Croods: A New Age” was moved forward from Dec. 23 to Nov. 25 to compete with ‘Soul’ but it’s unclear on what platform the sequel will be released.