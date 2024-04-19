Listen Live

Pizza Pizza Introduces Weed-Inspired Pizza Just in Time for 4/20

Clever!

By Kool Eats

Pizza Pizza Pre-Rolls are hand-rolled pies served in the shape of joints. They’re available now for $3.79 in three flavours: Pepperoni, Veggie and Pineapple Express.

But no need to worry, you don’t have to be a weed user to enjoy a Pizza Pizza pre-roll, there’s no marijuana in the pies.

The brand has also created a Pizza Pizza Hot Box, to stash all your Pizza Pizza paraphernalia. 

Pizza Pizza will also bring back its deal of four small, one-topping pizzas for $20 on April 20. 

A MAN IS BEING HARASSED WITH ENDLESS PIZZA?

The pre-roll and hot box deal ends on April 20.

Related posts

Heinz and Mattel Team Up And Create ‘Barbiecue’ Sauce

THE TOP THREE THINGS TO EAT WHEN YOU NEED AN ENERGY BOOST

An Italian Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Wine, If Customers Do This…