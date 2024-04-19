Pizza Pizza Introduces Weed-Inspired Pizza Just in Time for 4/20

Pizza Pizza Pre-Rolls are hand-rolled pies served in the shape of joints. They’re available now for $3.79 in three flavours: Pepperoni, Veggie and Pineapple Express.

But no need to worry, you don’t have to be a weed user to enjoy a Pizza Pizza pre-roll, there’s no marijuana in the pies.

The brand has also created a Pizza Pizza Hot Box, to stash all your Pizza Pizza paraphernalia.

Pizza Pizza will also bring back its deal of four small, one-topping pizzas for $20 on April 20.

The pre-roll and hot box deal ends on April 20.