P!nk Revealed That She Suffered A Miscarriage At The Age Of 17!

"Who Knew"

By Dirt/Divas

P!nk is opening up about this sad time in her life as she reveals that this is the inspiration behind her new song “Happy.”

Lyrics from the song include; “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body / and it feels like my body’s hated me.”

P!NK admits she has had “several miscarriages since,” while talking to USA Today…P!nk adds;

“It’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t. I’ve always written that way.”

