P!nk Revealed That She Suffered A Miscarriage At The Age Of 17!
"Who Knew"
P!nk is opening up about this sad time in her life as she reveals that this is the inspiration behind her new song “Happy.”
Lyrics from the song include; “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body / and it feels like my body’s hated me.”
P!NK admits she has had “several miscarriages since,” while talking to USA Today…P!nk adds;
“It’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t. I’ve always written that way.”