Prince Harry Doesn’t Like Fortnite!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not fans of Fortnite! Fortnite has over 200 million active users worldwide and is the thorn in every parent’s side currently!

Prince Harry announced during a visit at a local YMCA in West London that Fortnite should be banned because its highly addictive!

Prince Harry said:

“That game shouldn’t be allowed. Where’s the benefit of having it in your household? It’s created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible,” he said at event in London. Harry also expressed his dislike for social media calling it more addictive than alcohol and drugs!

Ironically, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle just opened an Instagram account on April 3.