Prince’s Mansion In Toronto Is Back Up For Sale

The famous mansion, formally owned by Prince, is located on Toronto’s Bridle Path and the listing agent is hoping to cash in on the deal.

Prince reportedly lived at 61 The Bridle Path from 2001 to 2006. Around the time of his death, the mansion was listed for $12.7 million. The price of the home as gone up and down over the years in an effort to sell the 14,280-square-foot space.

The home is advertised as a single family home that features a theatre room, exercise room, billiards and a “sprawling garden oasis” with a tennis court, pool and cabana. The home also includes a basement with a purple carpet!

In case you were wondering, the property taxes are $58,125 a year.