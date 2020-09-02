Reel 2 Real ‘I Like to Move It’ DJ Erick Morillo Dies at 49

DJ Erick Morillo, best known as the Hip Hop pioneer behind the 1993 hit “I Like to Move It” has died. He was 49 years old.

TMZ reports Miami Beach law enforcement found the Morillo’s body Tuesday morning in his home. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Erick garnered international fame in the 1990s under the moniker Reel 2 Real, producing the catchy electronic dance track “I Like to Move It.” Success soon followed as Morillo became a three-time winner of both “Best International DJ” and “Best House DJ.”