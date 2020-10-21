Listen Live

RIP To This Mobile-Only Streaming Service

Sorry Sasha Velour, you'll have to put Night Gowns somewhere else online!

By Host Blogs, Josh, Kool Tech, Kool Viral

Streaming services come and go, and apparently they GO FAST!

Another one bites the dust, as Quibi, the mobile-only streaming service will be stopping all operations as of earlier today.

The company had been BLEEDING money, as it launched back in April earlier this year!

They offered folks the opportunity to have a free trial for three MONTHS, and after that? They lost 90% of their subscribers!

Their twitter content is fantastic though:

But Twitter isn’t enough to save the company, and apparently the content, wasn’t that great:

https://twitter.com/SmoshIan/status/1319006856879116289

Although they do have Sasha Velour (Season 9 Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race) show Nightgowns, there really isn’t much.

As a result many didn’t mourn on socials earlier today:

 

Hopefully the creators of the show and works will be able to pick up their contracts and leave, but until then, pour one out for Quibi.

 

