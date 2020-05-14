Robert Pattinson Shot His Own GQ Cover Photo in Quarantine
Not bad!
The star took his own cover photo for a GQ cover story while isolating in London after social distancing guidelines in the city made it impossible to have a traditional photoshoot.
The actor was in the UK filming the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed “The Batman.” The film halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The cover photo depicts Pattinson stoically staring into the lens with the camera strap wrapped around his neck.
Presenting GQ’s June/July cover star: Robert Pattinson.
See all the self-portraits by Robert Pattinson and read the story by @ZachBaron here: https://t.co/EPzPWk2vTH pic.twitter.com/2IZ75xJ3gE
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 12, 2020