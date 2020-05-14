Listen Live

Robert Pattinson Shot His Own GQ Cover Photo in Quarantine

Not bad!

By Dirt/Divas

The star took his own cover photo for a GQ cover story while isolating in London after social distancing guidelines in the city made it impossible to have a traditional photoshoot.

 

The actor was in the UK filming the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed “The Batman.” The film halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The cover photo depicts Pattinson stoically staring into the lens with the camera strap wrapped around his neck.

 

