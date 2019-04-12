Rogue Roomba!

Copes responded to a burglary call to find a trapped Roomba! From Portland, Oregonian a house sitter called 911 Monday freaking out thinking that someone was in the bathroom of the house!

Police responded immediately! The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies entered the home and ordered the burglar out of the bathroom, but nothing happened. Officers opened the bathroom door with guns out and discovered an automatic vacuum cleaner.

Glad to hear that the cops caught the “Dirt Bag”

Officers who responded said that this was the first “Roomba burglar” that they’ve ever encountered! The call didn’t suck after all…