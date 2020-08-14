Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds Helps The B.C Government With COVID-19 & The Youth!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds has honestly become the Canadian poster boy for all things cool and goofy in the past few years.

Not only is the fella handsome, but his wife is gorgeous and he’s all in all, a good person.

He’s added to this streak by helping out the B.C government recently! Premier John Horgan in a recent press conference wanted the help of B.C celebrities to explain to young kids that now is not the time to go out and party.

The result? This incredible voice mail. Check it out:

Shout out to Ryan Reynolds seriously for doing this!

