‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeps The Emmy’s!

The Emmy’s were very different this year, but that didn’t stop host and producer Jimmy Kimmel from re-imaging the awards show.

The pandemic meant no red caret, no fans, and no audience. Instead, producers sent camera kits that included lights and mics to all the nominees scattered in 125 places around the world.

The first seven Emmy’s of the night went to the corky Canadian Comedy that the US wasn’t aware existed until the POP TV Network and Netflix picked it up recently.

‘Schitt’s Creek took home awards including best comedy series and acting awards for Canadian stars Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy!

This was a huge milestone for the show and the Emmy’s! It was the first time in the Emmy Awards’ 72 years that a comedy won all seven categories in the same year.

Other winners of the night included “Succession” which took home the best drama series with Jeremy Strong winning the best actor award for his role in the show. The show also picked up hardware for writing and directing.

The biggest shock of the night was when actress Zendaya won the best actress award for playing a teen drug addict in HBO’s “Euphoria,” beating out Jennifer Anniston for “The Morning Show,” and Jaura Linney for “Ozark.”

“Watchmen” won for the best-limited series. Regina King won for her performance and also won for writing!