Sex During Lockdown With Someone Outside Your Household Is Illegal In The UK!

The UK government altered its coronavirus legislation at the start of June to include who you can have sex with…

A change to the law was introduced that bans two people from different households in England gathering in an indoor, private place during the coronavirus lockdown.

The amendment to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Bill states: “No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons.”

The amended bill reads: “No person may, without reasonable excuse, stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living.”

Anyone breaking the law can be fined £100, halved to £50 if paid within 14 days.