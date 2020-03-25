Shawn Mendes Donates To Sick Kids To Combat Coronavirus!

The Shawn Mendez Foundation contribution will help buy much needed medical supplies and equipment during the recent pandemic while continuing its efficient care of current patients, their families, the hospital staff and the overall community.

Shawn said in a post,

“The @shawnfoundation & I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts, and to direct our resources to where we can make a difference.”

“We’ve made a donation to @sickkidssvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto. For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital & relief efforts around the world by the @WHO.”

Shawn is also encouraging fans to stay home and wash hands often.