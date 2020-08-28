Short Shorts Are Apparently Super Hot On Men

It’s time to get rid of your baggy cargo shorts, or even your respectable knee-length khaki shorts. Because the ladies want to see those thighs, boys.

According to the consensus on TikTok and Twitter, the best length for men’s shorts is a five-and-a-half-inch inseam. That means they stop WELL above the knee. The more traditional length for men’s shorts is a seven-inch inseam.

But many women are now saying short shorts just look better on men, it makes them look taller and it’s more flattering to their legs.