Short Shorts Are Apparently Super Hot On Men

If you got it, flaunt it!

By Kool Style

It’s time to get rid of your baggy cargo shorts, or even your respectable knee-length khaki shorts.  Because the ladies want to see those thighs, boys.

 

According to the consensus on TikTok and Twitter, the best length for men’s shorts is a five-and-a-half-inch inseam.  That means they stop WELL above the knee.  The more traditional length for men’s shorts is a seven-inch inseam.

 

But many women are now saying short shorts just look better on men, it makes them look taller and it’s more flattering to their legs.

 

