Slick Terry Fox 40th Anniversary Kicks SELL OUT!

Today is a huge special day. It’s the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s incredible Marathon Of Hope.

Terry is a Canadian ICON and Legend for that incredible running journey and Adidas Canada wanted to honour him!

Terry Fox Foundation and Adidas collaborated together to re-release his shoes: “the Orions”.

He had asked Adidas for some pairs of sneakers prior to his run, and received 26 pairs (he also super glued some of them to stay in place because they would rip and tear).

In 1980, Terry Fox, an amputee, set out to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. He needed help, so he wrote to Adidas asking for shoes. They sent him 26 pairs. The company is now re-releasing the same shoes, with all proceeds going to cancer research. pic.twitter.com/DFvz24wYrs — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) May 17, 2020

On Wed. May 20, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope, Adidas will unveil a commemorative collection, with all net proceeds supporting the Terry Fox Foundation. Adidas has been a true friend to Terry and his legacy for over 40 years. https://t.co/pp1vJqxO2Z pic.twitter.com/ZR8PpQ2mSH — TerryFoxFoundation (@TerryFoxCanada) May 15, 2020

The pairs sold out ASAP, but the company has teased a later restock and release!

Will you pick up a pair? YOU KNOW I will.