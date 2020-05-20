Listen Live

Slick Terry Fox 40th Anniversary Kicks SELL OUT!

Uhh... Adidas, can we get a size 9 sent to the station?

By Josh

Today is a huge special day. It’s the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s incredible Marathon Of Hope.

Terry is a Canadian ICON and Legend for that incredible running journey and Adidas Canada wanted to honour him!

Terry Fox Foundation and Adidas collaborated together to re-release his shoes: “the Orions”.

He had asked Adidas for some pairs of sneakers prior to his run, and received 26 pairs (he also super glued some of them to stay in place because they would rip and tear).

The pairs sold out ASAP, but the company has teased a later restock and release!

Will you pick up a pair? YOU KNOW I will.

Related posts

A Classic Star Wars Film Turns 15!

Watch: Videos of Stars Singing Together, Apart

20th Anniversary of Britney Spears’ ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ Album