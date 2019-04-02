Snow Is Making A Comeback Thanks To Daddy Yankee!

Toronto rapper “Snow” has made a comeback of sorts. Daddy Yankee (Despacito) had asked permission to samples the famous #1 song of 1992- Informer!

But before Snow gave his blessing to use his song for Yankee’s new single “Con Calma,” Snow insisted on a quality check. He wanted to ensure that the sample sounded good before release!

Snow ended up rapping a verse for “Con Calma,” and the song is charting on three charts right now including #48 on the billboard hot 100!

Fun fact about Informer! Snow wrote the song in jail when charged with two counts of attempted murder (in 1989).