Sofia Vergara Is On Top Of Forbes’ Highest Paid Actresses List

Sofia is estimated to have made US$43 million over the last year putting her on top of Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid actresses.

Angelina Jolie is in second place with $35.5. million followed by Wonder Woman Gal Gadot in third. Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep round out the top five!

As for the men, Dwayne Johnson topped this year’s list for the second year in a row making an estimated $87 million over the past year. The Rock earned $16 million more than Ryan Reynolds who nabbed the second place spot.