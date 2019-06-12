Sophie Turner Says She Tried To Flirt With Matthew Perry!
Could she be anymore excited!
Sophie, from Game of Thrones wasn’t always about the Jonas Brothers. Before she and Joe Jonas became a thing, Sophie says she tried her hand at flirting with Matthew Perry from Friends!
Turn admits that she is a huge ‘Friends” fan and almost lost her mind when you learned that Perry was rehearsing a play near her home!
Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home.
— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2016
Sophia says;
“I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette,” she reveals.
She goes on, “I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette.”