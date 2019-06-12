Sophie Turner Says She Tried To Flirt With Matthew Perry!

Sophie, from Game of Thrones wasn’t always about the Jonas Brothers. Before she and Joe Jonas became a thing, Sophie says she tried her hand at flirting with Matthew Perry from Friends!

Turn admits that she is a huge ‘Friends” fan and almost lost her mind when you learned that Perry was rehearsing a play near her home!

Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2016

Sophia says;

“I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette,” she reveals.

She goes on, “I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette.”