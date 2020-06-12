SOPRANO’S CREATOR LETS SLIP WHAT HAPPENED TO TONY

Fans have always wondered, what happened to Tony Soprano and his family in the very last scene of the series. Creator David Chase accidentally confirmed what most fans already assumed.

The final scene of the show featured Tony Soprano sitting down to enjoy a meal with his family at a diner as Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ played in the background. The scene cuts to black before anything could happen, leaving fans wondering for years what happened.

Chase has always remained silent about what happens to Tony Soprano, but it appears he may have slipped up when talking to the authors of The Soprano Sessions, which was released last year. The Soprano Sessions is a book that features long-form interviews with series creator David Chase, as well as selections from the authors’ archival writing on the series according to Abrams books.

In a leaked interview, Chase tells authors Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall, “I think I had that death scene around two years before the end. Tony was going to get called to a meeting with Johnny Sack in Manhattan, and he was going to go back through the Lincoln Tunnel for this meeting, and it was going to go black there and you never saw him again as he was heading back, the theory being that something bad happens to him at the meeting. But we didn’t do that.”

When Zoller Seitz then says, “You realize, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene,” Chase responds, “F**k you guys,” after a long pause.