Sports Illustrated Under Fire For Putting Kim Petras On Cover

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated revealed their covers for their famous swimsuit issues.

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Brooks Nader and Kim Petras were chosen this year.

While most of the attention was on Martha’s Cover this week, people are now taking to social media to express their outrage at Kim’s Cover.

Some readers vented on social media, comparing Petras’ appearance to Bud Light’s partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney last month.

One social media user hinted that SI was destined to have a lot of unsold issues, pointing to what happened to Bud Light’s sales after the beer brand ran its promotion with trans-TikTok personality Mulvaney last month.

I guess you didn’t take the hint from Bud Light that men are done with this 💩?



Like come on man 😂 — Audra Facinelli 🇺🇸 (@audraf637) May 15, 2023

Several people questioned Petras’ inclusion in an issue that has historically showcased feminine beauty.