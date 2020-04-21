STRONGER TOGETHER Airs April 26th At 7pm

STRONGER TOGETHER, Sunday April 26 at 7pm!

It’s the Canadian version of “One World,” and it’s starring Celine Dion and Shania Twain. The Televised concert is called Stronger Together will air this Sunday night on Global TV and across all the networks.

It can also be streamed online. Bryan Adams, Michael Buble, and Alessia Cara will perform from their homes.

Appearances by: Eric McCormack, Jason Priestley, Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, and Will Arnett.

Viewers will be asked to donate to Food Banks Canada.